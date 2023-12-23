close_game
Are you smart enough to solve this brain teaser in a minute?

Are you smart enough to solve this brain teaser in a minute?

ByVrinda Jain
Dec 23, 2023 09:04 AM IST

If you are interested in solving a puzzle, here we have one for you. Use your basic logical reasoning to solve this one.

The weekend is here, and if you are looking for something to keep you busy, what better way to do that than to solve a brain teaser? Several kinds of brain teasers and puzzles are interesting to solve as they keep our minds working in creative ways. And if you are interested in solving a puzzle, here we have one for you.

Will you be able to solve this question? (Instagram/@SIT)
Will you be able to solve this question? (Instagram/@SIT)

This puzzle was shared by the Instagram page SIT. The brain teaser states, “I am a five-letter word. Remove the first letter, and I am something associated with weather. Remove the first two, and I am needed to live. Scramble the last three, and you can drink me. What am I?”

Do you think you have what it takes to solve this problem?

Take a look at this brain teaser here:

This post was shared on December 3. Since being posted, it has gained more than 600 likes. The post also has numerous comments. Several took to the comments section of the post and shared that the correct answer is ‘wheat.’ What do you think is the solution to this puzzle?

Earlier, another brain teaser went viral on social media. It featured the question, “Name four days of the week, that begin with the letter ‘T.’”

