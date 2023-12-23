Are you smart enough to solve this brain teaser in a minute?

The weekend is here, and if you are looking for something to keep you busy, what better way to do that than to solve a brain teaser? Several kinds of brain teasers and puzzles are interesting to solve as they keep our minds working in creative ways. And if you are interested in solving a puzzle, here we have one for you. Will you be able to solve this question? (Instagram/@SIT)

This puzzle was shared by the Instagram page SIT. The brain teaser states, “I am a five-letter word. Remove the first letter, and I am something associated with weather. Remove the first two, and I am needed to live. Scramble the last three, and you can drink me. What am I?”

Do you think you have what it takes to solve this problem?

Take a look at this brain teaser here:

This post was shared on December 3. Since being posted, it has gained more than 600 likes. The post also has numerous comments. Several took to the comments section of the post and shared that the correct answer is ‘wheat.’ What do you think is the solution to this puzzle?

