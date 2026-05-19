‘Are you sure?’: Indian doctor says airline staff doubted his family’s business class tickets

An Indian doctor has alleged that he and his family were subjected to “blatant discrimination and humiliation” on a Vietnam Airlines flight. Dr Abhay Daga said that while boarding the business class section of the flight, he and his family were stopped and mocked by an airline employee.

Dr Abhay Daga alleged discrimination on a Vietnam Airlines flight (X/@drabhaydaga)

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He took to X (formerly Twitter) to talk about his experience and demand accountability from the flag carrier of Vietnam.

Hindustantimes.com has written to Vietnam Airlines for a statement. This copy will be updated on receiving a response.

“Blatant discrimination and humiliation”

In his X post, Daga said that he and his family of three were travelling business class on a Vietnam Airlines flight on May 11 when they were subjected to “blatant discrimination and humiliation”.

“Dear Vietnam Airlines, this is beyond unacceptable. On 11 May 2026, my family of 3 flew Business Class on flight VN981 from Hanoi (HAN) to Delhi (DEL). Instead of a premium experience, your ground staff subjected us to blatant discrimination and humiliation,” he said.

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{{^usCountry}} Daga said that while boarding, the ground staff member stopped them and questioned whether they actually belonged in business class. The staff member’s attitude was mocking and derisive, Daga said. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Daga said that while boarding, the ground staff member stopped them and questioned whether they actually belonged in business class. The staff member’s attitude was mocking and derisive, Daga said. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} “At the aerobridge, your staff blocked us, looked at me with utter disrespect, and stated, ‘This is Business Class,’ implying we didn't belong. When I replied, ‘Yes, I know,’ he had the audacity to mock me, snapping back with ‘Really?’ and ‘Are you sure?’” he recalled. “Vile treatment” {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “At the aerobridge, your staff blocked us, looked at me with utter disrespect, and stated, ‘This is Business Class,’ implying we didn't belong. When I replied, ‘Yes, I know,’ he had the audacity to mock me, snapping back with ‘Really?’ and ‘Are you sure?’” he recalled. “Vile treatment” {{/usCountry}}

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The Indian doctor alleged racial profiling at the flight. “His ONE job was to check our boarding passes. Instead, he chose to profile and insult us in front of my young child,” he wrote.

Daga further said that when confronted, the Vietnam Airlines staffer “refused to apologize and arrogantly doubled down”, saying “We need to make sure which passenger belongs where.”

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He concluded his complaint by saying he had travelled to 36 countries and never faced such treatment anywhere.

“I’ve traveled to 36 countries; Vietnam was my 37th. I have NEVER experienced such vile treatment from any airline. My child actually had to ask why your staff was speaking to us with such disrespect. Your employee is an embarrassment to your national carrier,” Daga said, adding a picture of the employee’s ID card.

(Also read: ‘We Indians are the worst travellers’: Entrepreneur calls out flyer’s behaviour at Bangkok airport lounge)

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Sanya Jain ...Read More Sanya Jain is an Assistant Editor with Hindustan Times Digital. She has nearly a decade of experience in covering offbeat stories that speak to the everyday experience - from viral videos to human interest copies that spark conversation. Her interests stretch across business, pop culture, social media trends, entertainment and global affairs. Before joining Hindustan Times, Sanya spent two years with Moneycontrol and five years with NDTV. She holds an undergraduate degree in English literature from St Stephen’s College, Delhi, and a master’s in journalism from the Xavier Institute of Communications, Mumbai. Sanya has a sharp eye for spotting emerging trends and looking for newsworthy angles to elevate viral posts into meaningful narratives. She was the first one, for example, to cover Narayana Murthy’s remark on 70-hour work weeks that sparked a national conversation. She is equally at ease writing about business leaders as about the common man, about issues of national importance and memes that amuse social media. Sanya enjoys speaking with content creators, newsmakers and entrepreneurs to transform everyday moments into engaging, slice-of-life stories that resonate with readers. When she is not working, Sanya can be found curled up with a good book. Born and raised in Lucknow, she has spent the last several years in Delhi. She is deeply interested in animal welfare and now spends a lot of her time running after her destructive orange cat. Read Less

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