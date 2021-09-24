Arjun Rampal shares incredible images of Brazilian street art. Pics go viral

A post shared by actor Arjun Rampal has left people both amazed and amused. Taking to Instagram, he posted pictures of Brazilian street artworks. There is a chance that the incredible images will make you gasp in wonder too.

“Brazilian street art. Love it. Will give most hairstylist a run for their money,” he wrote while sharing the pictures. The artist behind the incredible creations is Fabio Gomes Trindade and his Instagram page is filled with several amazing creations.

The images show perfect incorporation of trees and shrubs into murals to create stunning results. We won’t give away too much, so take a look at the images here.

Since being shared some 12 hours ago, Arjun Rampal’s post has gathered nearly 60,000 likes and the numbers are only increasing. The share has also prompted people to post various comments.

“Wow, so beautiful,” wrote an Instagram user while appreciating the artworks. “Creativity at its peak,” posted another. “Woooow. How creative,” commented a third. Many also shared fire emoticons to express their reactions.

What are your thoughts on the post?