Army veteran's musical tribute to fallen braves will hit you right in the feels. Watch heartwarming video

An army veteran named Jess is doing his part to ensure the sacrifice of fallen braves is not forgotten. Every evening, he plays a beautiful rendition of Taps to memorialise those who died in the line of service. Now, a video of him playing the soulful rendition has surfaced online and is bound to tug at your heartstrings. The video is such that you may end up watching it on a loop.

The video was posted on Good News Correspondent's Twitter handle. "This is Jess, a veteran. Every evening, no matter the weather, he pays tribute to his fallen comrades by playing a beautiful rendition of Taps," read the caption written alongside the video. The 52-second-long clip opens to show Jess playing Taps in a neighbourhood. As he finishes his musical tribute, people applaud him, and he is heard saying, "Thank you."

Watch the heartwarming video below:

This is Jess, a veteran. Every evening, no matter the weather, he pays tribute to his fallen comrades by playing a beautiful rendition of Taps.



The video was shared a few hours ago and has since raked up more than 40,300 views, over 1,500 likes and several comments.

"Hauntingly beautiful. Thank you to all the Veterans who served and sacrificed. Thank you to Jess for remembering and reminding," commented a Twitter user. "It just gets me right there, like God," wrote another. "Very beautiful. Very sweet...," posted a third. "Day is done," expressed a fourth.

