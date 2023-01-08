Artist creates ghazal version of SRK and Deepika Padukone’s Besharam Rang. ‘Better than original,’ say people

The buzz around Besharam Rang, a track from Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika Padukone’s upcoming film Pathaan, is yet to fade away. Netizens regularly come up with various videos related to the song. From dancing to the hit track to singing its different versions, most of those posts leave people stunned. Just like this video created by a Kolkata-based artist Soumya Mukherjee along with his brother. He created a video that shows how the ghazal version of the song would sound. Chances are, his creation will leave you stunned. The video has wowed people and many shared that they prefer it over the original version.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

“The previous night we were listening to Besaram Rang And the tune of the song inspired us to think what if it was a ghazal. Hope you like this new reprise version,” he wrote as he posted the video. He also shared a snippet on Instagram that shows the artist singing a few lines from the song with the amazing twist.

Take a look at the soulful rendition that may leave you saying wow:

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Since being shared a few days ago, the video has been re-shared on multiple social media platforms and gone viral. Additionally, the video has accumulated several likes and comments.

Here’s how people reacted:

“Gives me the same vibe as Jagjit Singh’s Koi Fariyaad. Well done Man!,” wrote a YouTube user. “World needs this version on Spotify,” demanded another. “Wow man! There couldn’t be any better version than this. I even liked it more than the original. So soothing. Keep it up dude,” expressed a third. “This version has more depth and feelings than the original one. I'm listening to this on loop. Great job!” wrote a fourth.

Here’s the Instagram video:

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

While reacting, some shared how this particular rendition reminded them of the song Koi Fariyaad by Jagjit Singh. Just like this Instagram user who posted, “Koi Fariyaad tum bin ki vibes aa rhi he [Getting Koi Fariyaad vibes]”. Another person added, “Kya baat hai boss... beautiful rendition, loved it...” A third commented, “Just listened to the full version on YouTube... Now it's on loop till infinity.” A fourth Instagram user wrote, “This is way better than the original one.”