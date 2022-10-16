Artist creates Vincent van Gogh's world in 360-degree view, video wows netizens

Despite having an undistinguished life, Vincent van Gogh has become one of the most influential and talked about artists of the modern contemporary world due to his paintings that depict how he viewed and interpreted each scene. And even after 132 years of his death, his legacy continues to grow stronger. Now, a video that takes viewers on a virtual stroll around his colourful world is grabbing eyeballs and is a treat for fans.

"Vincent van Gogh's world in virtual reality," read the caption of the video shared on Twitter by a user who goes by Buitengebieden. The video takes people on a virtual tour around his world through some of his famous artworks, including The Starry Night, Doctor Paul Gachet, Cafe Terrace at Night, At Eternity's Gate and The Night Cafe. The 360-degree view of Vincent van Gogh's world is attributed to artist Alejandro Vigilante.

Watch the viral video below:

The video was posted a day ago and has since amassed 7.1 lakh views, and the numbers are only increasing. The 360-degree creation of Vincent van Gogh's paintings has prompted people to share varied thoughts.

"For my part, I know nothing with any certainty, but the sight of the stars makes me dream - Vincent van Gogh," wrote an individual while sharing Gogh's paintings. "I was in Auvers-sûr-Oise in August. Saw his grave and stood in front of where he would've painted the church's," commented another whole sharing photos. "This truly makes the internet worthwhile," expressed a third. "Love it," shared a fourth.

