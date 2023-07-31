Artist creates Virat Kohli’s shadow portrait using matchboxes and wooden sticks, stuns people

In a world where digital art is all the rage, it’s refreshing to come across artists who take a more unconventional approach. One such artist is Shintu Mourya. He recently made waves with his incredible shadow portrait of former India captain Virat Kohli. What makes this artwork even more impressive is that it was created using only matchboxes and wooden sticks. Now, a video showcasing the entire process of making this remarkable shadow art has gone viral online, and it’s not difficult to understand why.

Artist Shintu Mourya made this shadow portrait of Virat Kohli. (Instagram/@artist_shintu_mourya)

“Ye kon hai? Last tak dekho. 3 days work. Comment me batao kaise bani hai (Who is this? Watch till the end. I have spent three days on this work. Tell me in comments how it is),” wrote Shintu Mourya while sharing a video on Instagram. In the video, Mourya spends three days assembling a stack of matchboxes and thin wooden sticks with the help of a glue gun. Once completed, he places the intricate sculpture in front of a light source, and the resulting shadow is truly impressive. It is a portrait of Virat Kohli.

Watch the making of Virat Kohli's shadow portrait below:

The video was shared on June 9 on Instagram. It has since garnered more than 12.5 million views and over 1.6 million likes. The share has also prompted many to leave their thoughts in the comments section. Many were stunned by the artist’s impressive display of talent.

Here’s how people reacted to Virat Kohli’s shadow art:

“I wish Virat sees this,” posted an Instagram user. Another added, “This is a very different talent. Good job my friend. God bless you.” “@virat.kohli this is for you. The legend,” expressed a third. A fourth shared, “Wow superb.” A fifth joined, “My idol. My inspiration. King of Cricket. King Kohli.” “Wow amazing,” commented a sixth. What are your thoughts on this video featuring Virat Kohli’s shadow portrait?

