Artist imagines Virat Kohli in ‘rural Rajasthani look’, video goes viral

There is no dearth of videos on the Internet that capture artists giving unique makeovers to famous personalities. Such videos, more often than not, make for a delightful watch. One such video that has taken social media by storm shows an artist transforming Indian cricketer Virat Kohli into a rural Rajasthani-style persona. The video is such that you won’t be able to hold back your ‘wows’.

The image is taken from the viral video that captures an artist giving Virat Kohli a ‘rural Rajasthani’ makeover.(Instagram/@artist_teju_jangid)

Teju Jangid, an artist, shared the video on Instagram with the caption, “@virat.kohli in rural Rajasthani look...” The viral video captures Jangid’s depiction of what Indian cricketer Virat Kohli would look like in traditional Rajasthani attire. Jangid draws a red-coloured turban and a white Kurta on Virat Kohli’s picture, adding a stick to complete the look. He also draws a moustache on Kohli’s face to give him an authentic Rajasthani appearance.

Watch the video below:

Since being shared on April 2, the video has garnered more than 2.4 million views and still counting. The video has received a lot of positive feedback from viewers, and many are awed by the incredible talent on display.

Here’s how people reacted to the viral video:

An individual posted, “Amazing art brother,” while another simply wrote, “Appreciated.” A third encouraged the artist to continue honing his skills, saying, “Nice art bro... Keep growing.” A fourth wrote, “If Virat Kohli was born in Rajasthan.” A fifth appreciated the artists’ skills and noted, “You are a great artist, bro,” while a sixth commented, “Wow.”

