Prajakta Koli, Mithila Palkar’s dance to Dum Dum leaves netizens awestruck. Watch viral video

ByArfa Javaid
Apr 20, 2023 12:05 PM IST

The viral video on Instagram captures Prajakta Koli and Mithila Palkar dancing to the song Dum Dum.

The Internet is a vast repository of content that one can access with just a few clicks, keywords, and hashtags. And if you have typed in ‘dance videos’ in the search bar, we have a super fun video that will surely get you grooving to the beat in no time. The video shows Prajakta Koli and Mithila Palkar matching steps to the song Dum Dum. The duo’s perfectly synchronised dance moves to the song picturised on Ranveer Singh and Anushka Sharma is winning people’s hearts. Chances are, it may have the same effect on you.

The image, taken from the viral video, captures Prajakta Koli and Mithila Palkar dancing to the song Dum Dum. (Instagram/@mostlysane)
The image, taken from the viral video, captures Prajakta Koli and Mithila Palkar dancing to the song Dum Dum. (Instagram/@mostlysane)

“Dance partners for life!” wrote Prajakta Koli while sharing a video on Instagram. She also tagged artist Harsh Kumar for the choreography of the song. The video features Mithila Palkar and Prajakta Koli twinning in black crop tops and blue jeans as they dance to the tune of the hit Bollywood song Dum Dum. The groovy number from the 2010 romance drama Band Baaja Baaraat was penned by Amitabh Bhattacharya and composed by the musical duo Salim-Sulaiman. The peppy track was sung by Benny Dayal and Himani Kapoor.

Watch the video right here:

The video was shared a day ago. It has since accumulated over 6.6 million views, and the numbers are still increasing. Many even took to the video’s comments section to share their thoughts.

Here’s how people reacted to the viral video:

Netflix left a comment on the viral dance video. They wrote, “These moves just blew our minds! That’s okay, we’ve always wanted to be mostly sane.” Actor Ankush Bhaguna dropped a comment and wrote, “Cinematography is amazing, what a framing!” Artist Nicole Concessao wants to join the dance group. She wrote, “Procedure to join this dance group?”

An individual wrote, “Pov : thinking of this duo in a webseries.” “Two favourites in one frame,” added another. A third wrote, “You both are fire.” “Best thing on the internet today,” expressed a third. A fourth shared, “You both are amazing.” “I watched this more than 15 times,” commented a fifth.

  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    Arfa Javaid

    Arfa Javaid is a journalist working with the Hindustan Times' Delhi team. She covers trending topics, human interest stories, and viral content online.

