Artist recreates Vincent van Gogh’s Starry Nights on nails, gets shoutout from YouTube

Nail art videos are often fascinating to watch. The creativity of the artists also leave people stunned. One such artist is receiving tons of praise from netizens after a video of hers got a shoutout from YouTube. The video shows an artist named Sandi recreating Vincent van Gogh’s Starry Nights on nails.

The video was originally posted on Sandi’s Instagram page. The post, however, captured people’s attention after being re-shared by YouTube on their official Instagram page. “Imagine having this incredible art on your fingernails,” they wrote and posted the video.

The timelapse video shows the artist skillfully recreating different parts of the painting on nails. It is the end result that may make your jaw drop.

Take a look at the video:

The video was shared two days ago. Since being posted, the clip has gathered close to 8.1 lakh views and the numbers are only increasing. The video has also gathered nearly 27,000 likes. The share has also prompted people to post various comments.

“Van Gogh Nails. Very Nice Job,” praised an Instagram user. “That’s some classic Van Gogh art on fingers. It’s beautiful,” expressed another. “Cool, what an idea to put artwork on fingernails,” commented a third. “I want this art on my nails right now,” wrote a fourth.