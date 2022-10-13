Artist uses everyday objects and cutouts to recreate viral memes. Watch hilarious video

Almost every incident inspires some creative minds on the Internet to come up with hilarious memes. While some of the memes are forgotten quickly, others turn into people’s favourites. Netizens were recently reminded of some such viral and popular memes by artist Rudy Willingham. He did so by recreating the memes in real life. And a video showing his creations will leave you laughing out loud.

Willingham posted several clips of his creations. However, they captured people’s attention when Twitter user mixtapeminimusic shared them in a compilation video. Since being posted, the video has gone viral with over 7.7 million views.

The video opens to show the artist placing a cutout of Will Smith on a door swing bar lock and Chris Rock beside it. He then uses the lock to create the meme format that took over the Internet after actor Will Smith slapped comedian Chris Rock during the Oscars 2022. The video also shows him recreating other famous memes like Bernie Sanders inauguration mitten meme, man blinking in disbelief meme, and Tiger King meme featuring Joe Exotic.

Take a look at the video:

The video has prompted people to post various interesting comments. “Incredible,” posted a Twitter user. “Sick at home in bed, and laughing so hard my chest hurts! Thank you!,” commented another. “Oh my gosh! This is tew much,” expressed a third. “Hilarious,” wrote a fourth.

