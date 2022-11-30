Home / Trending / Arunachal Pradesh CM Pema Khandu shares mesmerising video of Dibang Valley waterfall that’ll make you want to travel

Arunachal Pradesh CM Pema Khandu shares mesmerising video of Dibang Valley waterfall that’ll make you want to travel

Published on Nov 30, 2022 08:58 AM IST

The video of Dibang Valley waterfall reposted by Arunachal Pradesh CM Pema Khandu will leave you stunned.

The image is taken from a reposted video of Dibang Valley waterfall by Arunachal Pradesh CM Pema Khandu.(Instagram/@tallo_anthony)
ByTrisha Sengupta

Arunachal Pradesh CM Pema Khandu often takes to Twitter to share about the mesmerising places in the state. Just like this tweet where he reposted a video by an Instagram content creator. The video shows the incredible Dibang Valley waterfall.

“Majestic appeal, panoramic view, rejuvenating ambience and spectacular surroundings make Zawru Valley a place not to miss at all. If you have not been to Anini, then you must welcome #NewYear by being in the lap of Mother Nature in our pristine Dibang Valley! #DekhoApnaDesh,” the CM wrote while sharing the video.

The clip was originally shared on Instagram by content creator Tallo Anthony. “Zawru /Jaru valley in the Dibang Valley ( Anini). The region is also known for the Savanna of East, where you will be encountered with dozens of the Mishmi Takin, Mishmi Giant Flying Squirrels, Mishmi Wren Babler, Red Goral and Tibetan Macaque who are the proud owners of the land. You can also listen to the enchanting songs of both Sclater Monal and Himalayan Monals. During trekking one can explore the rich vegetation of the alps, such as Mishmi Teeta, Paris Polyphylla, Himalayan Aconite and Ginseng which are the best medicine you will get in the beautiful forest of Jaru Valley. Lakes and Waterfalls are uncountable meanwhile in the trails,” he wrote while posting the video on November 14.

Take a look at the beautiful video:

CM Pema Khandu posted the video two days ago. Since being shared, the clip has accumulated close to 7,300 views. The tweet has further received several comments from people.

“Beautiful and breathtaking sir... Thank you for sharing,” wrote a Twitter user. “Picturesque,” expressed another. “Beauty of Arunachal Pradesh is exceptional,” posted a third. “Beautiful,” shared a fourth.

