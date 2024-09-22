Meme tsunami as BookMyShow crashes after Coldplay India ticket sale begins: ‘Crashed without even selling?'

After a nine-year hiatus, Coldplay is making a return visit to India, and fans are ecstatic and eager to get tickets. The band's dates for next year are January 18 and 19 at Mumbai's DY Patil Stadium. As the tickets were all set to go live today, September 22, on BookMyShow, the website crashed. Since then many people have taken to X to react to it. Musician Chris Martin of the band Coldplay performs onstage at the iHeartRadio Music Festival held at the MGM Grand Garden Arena on September 23, 2011 in Las Vegas, Nevada.(Christopher Polk/Getty Images North America/AFP)

Here's how people reacted to it:

Tickets for the concert is starting at the price ₹2,500, and will go to ₹3,000, ₹3,500, ₹4,000, ₹4,500, ₹9000, ₹9500 and ₹12,500, and up to eight tickets can be purchased per transaction.

This is the only round in which tickets will be sold. Nevertheless, Coldplay will start selling "Infinity Tickets" on November 22, 2024. This is an attempt to make the Music Of The Spheres World Tour more affordable for fans by bringing down the price of each ticket to €20 (about ₹2,000). Furthermore, tickets can only be purchased in pairs from nearby locations.

BookMyShow on Google Trends:

As soon as the tickets went live, the trend and search for BookMyShow spiked with over 500K people searching for it. The search for the website on September 21 was low, the interest started to rise today, September 22, at 6:58 am and peaked at 12 pm.