As ex US president Jimmy Carter turns 100, video of him on a flight goes viral. Watch

In the video, a smiling Carter can be seen shaking hands and greeting passengers onboard.(Reddit/asiasbutterfly)

Former US president Jimmy Carter celebrated his 100th birthday on Tuesday, marking the first time an American president has lived a full century. Born to a farmer, Carter served as the president of the United States from 1977 to 1981 and received a Nobel Peace Prize for his work for human rights.

Known as a staunch advocate of democracy, Carter has led The Carter Center, which he and his wife Rosalynn co-founded with the aim to “wage peace, fight disease, and build hope.”

As birthday wishes for the centenarian president flooded in, an undated video showing the former president boarding a commercial flight resurfaced on social media.

In the video, a smiling Carter can be seen shaking hands and greeting passengers onboard. He is tailed by a secret service officer, but the former president continues to walk down the plane's aisle and holds his hand out to every passenger to greet them. (Also read: Jimmy Carter touches a new milestone, becomes first former US president to celebrate 100th birthday)

Take a look at the viral video here:

The video, which was posted on Reddit, has over 77,000 likes. "President Jimmy Carter flies commercial, greets every passenger on the flight. Happy 100, Jimmy," reads the caption.

"A superb human"

"Not once in the 42 years since 1981 has he sought to profit. He seeks peace, he advocates for young women, he builds houses. A superb human," said one user.

"I would have hugged him. The Secret Service guy wouldn't have liked it," said another user.

A third user shared his own tale of meeting the former president on a flight and confirmed that he usually shakes everyone's hands on the plane. "Can confirm. I flew a red eye years ago and Jimmy Carter happened to be on the flight. He sat a few seats in front of me. He shook everybody’s hand on the plane. It was great," they wrote.

"This is truly worthy of respect. He behaves quite nicely," read another comment. (Also read: Jimmy Carter at 100: A century of changes for president, US and world since 1924)