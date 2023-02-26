Home / Trending / Ashish Vidyarthi tries ‘Rasgulla Chai’ in Kolkata. Video captures his reaction

Ashish Vidyarthi tries ‘Rasgulla Chai’ in Kolkata. Video captures his reaction

Published on Feb 26, 2023 04:47 PM IST

Ashish Vidyarthi took to YouTube to share the video of him trying ‘Rasgulla Chai’ in Kolkata.

The image, taken from the YouTube video, shows Ashish Vidyarthi trying ‘Rasgulla Chai’.(YouTube/@AshishVidyarthiActorVlogs)
ByTrisha Sengupta

Actor Ashish Vidyarthi’s YouTube channel is a treasure trove for food lovers. He travels all across the country to try different unique and unusual dishes. In his latest video, he shared about ‘Rasgulla Chai’ in Kolkata. The video not only shows how the beverage is prepared but also captures his reaction to tasting it.

“Rasgulla Chai kabhi kiya kya try..? [Have you ever tried rasgulla chai?],” the actor wrote while sharing the video. He then added the address of the restaurant, Chumuke Chomok, where this drink is sold.

The video opens to show the actor visiting the shop and explaining the drink he is going to try. The clip then shows how chai is added in a kulhad after placing rasgulla and masala in it. The clip ends with Ashish Vidyarthi saying how he liked the ‘unique’ drink.

Take a look at the video:

Since being posted, the video has gathered close to 10,000 views. Additionally, it has accumulated several comments.

Here’s how YouTube users reacted:

An individual wrote, “Amazing.” Another person reacted using a heart emoticon. A third YouTube user posted that something similar is sold at a shop in Gujarat too. What are your thoughts on the video? Would you try this dish?

viral video instagram
