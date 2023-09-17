‘That’s what we call a quickie!’: Durex, Swiggy, and more react to India’s win against Sri Lanka

“What a win!” wrote the BCCI after India lifted the Asia Cup final trophy in a 10-wicket win. It all started with Jasprit Bumrah picking a wicket in only the third ball of the first over. Following suit, Mohammed Siraj delivered a stunning performance, rattling the Sri Lankan side with six wickets in just seven overs. Hardik Pandya then joined in, taking three wickets, ultimately bundling out Sri Lanka for a paltry 50 runs in a mere 15.2 overs.

After India won the Asia Cup 2023 title in the final showdown against Sri Lanka, Durex celebrated the win with this post. (Instagram/@durex.india)

India wasted no time chasing down the modest target of 51 runs, achieving it in a mere 6.1 overs. Ishan Kishan and Shubham Gill led the charge, completing the job with an astonishing 263 balls to spare. As India lifted the Asia Cup trophy for the eighth time, various brands have taken to social media to celebrate this remarkable victory.

Here’s what BCCI tweeted after India lifted their 8th Asia Cup trophy:

From Swiggy to Blinkit and Durex, here’s how brands reacted to India’s win against Sri Lanka in Asia Cup 2023:

“That’s what we call a quickie!” wrote Durex while sharing a creative that will leave you with a smile.

Swiggy shared a witty response to India’s victory over Sri Lanka in the Asia Cup 202.

Zomato couldn’t complete a ‘special cooking instruction’ because the match got over too soon.

Obviously, everyone is in awe of Mohammed Siraj’s bowling skills.

Here’s what Uber tweeted on India’s easy win in today’s match:

“I was standing in the slips, and something we take pride in - our seamers have been working really hard. Very very clear in their mind. It was good to see that. Such a performance we will cherish for a long time. I never thought it’s going to do that much. Comes down to the skillset of individuals. Siraj has to be given a lot of credit. Rare for seamers to move the ball in the air and off the pitch. He’s coming off age. We did everything we could’ve achieved as a team in this tournament,” Indian skipper Rohit Sharma said after the match.

