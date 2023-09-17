News / Trending / Mohammed Siraj guides India to Asia Cup victory against Sri Lanka, cricket fans ecstatic

Mohammed Siraj guides India to Asia Cup victory against Sri Lanka, cricket fans ecstatic

ByArfa Javaid
Sep 17, 2023 06:14 PM IST

India won the Asia Cup 2023 final against Sri Lanka with a commanding margin of 10 wickets and an astonishing 263 balls in hand.

India lifted the Asia Cup 2023 trophy by chasing down a target of just 51 runs in just 6.1 overs. While a slight drizzle graced the match today, it wasn't the rain that caused Sri Lanka's downfall; rather, it was the exceptional bowling performances by Mohammed Siraj and Hardik Pandya that left the Sri Lankan side reeling. The two bowlers collectively scalped nine wickets, with Siraj taking six and Pandya claiming three, resulting in Sri Lanka being bundled out for a mere 50 runs in 15.2 overs.

An X user shared this tweet after India won the Asia Cup 2023 against Sri Lanka. (X/@nabihahahahaa)
With India’s easy win over Sri Lanka in the Asia Cup final 2023 today at the R. Premadasa Stadium, a wave of celebratory posts flooded X (formerly Twitter) as fans enthusiastically reacted to the win.

Take a look at some of the reactions below:

    Arfa Javaid

    Arfa Javaid is a journalist working with the Hindustan Times' Delhi team. She covers trending topics, human interest stories, and viral content online.

