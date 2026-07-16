Ludhiana: Residents urge MC to clean sewer lines to end waterlogging woes

Residents of Rajiv Gandhi Colony in Phase 5, Focal Point have sought a permanent solution for severe waterlogging in the area by requesting the municipal corporation (MC) to do proper desilting of the sewer network. According to the residents, they face this problem every year during monsoon, with little lasting action from the MC. The accumulated sewage water near Rajiv Gandhi colony in Ludhiana on Wednesday. (Gurpreet Singh/HT)

Residents alleged that the situation gets worse during rainfall as nearby factories discharge rainwater accumulated inside their premises into the surrounding area. At the same time sewer lines clogged with garbage fail to drain the excess water leaving roads submerged for days, this further allows water to enter the houses or shops.

The residents claimed that despite repeated complaints and visits by civic officials the problem remains unresolved. According to them, the MC carries out temporary cleaning drives before or during the monsoon but no permanent measures have been taken to improve the drainage system.

Suraj a resident said, the area has been facing waterlogging for years. “Whenever it rains, water gets trapped because the sewer lines are blocked with garbage. Factories also release the rainwater collected inside their premises making the situation even worse. The authorities only clean the drains occasionally and leave but the problem returns every monsoon” he said.Rohini, another resident, said that the waterlogging has become so severe that her family had to build a raised boundary at the entrance of their house to stop rainwater from entering. “Every monsoon water enters our home. We had no option but to raise the entrance to prevent flooding. Despite so many complaints nothing has changed,” she said.

Sartaj, a local shopkeeper, said that stagnant water remains on the roads for a long periods and keep affecting both business and daily life. Customers avoid coming to the market during rains because the roads remain waterlogged.

Residents also pointed out that even the temple in the locality has raised its entrance with additional steps to prevent rainwater from flowing inside highlighting the severity of the recurring problem.

Area councillor Gaurav Bhatti said he has submitted a written representation to the chief secretary KAP Sinha seeking proper desilting of the sewer network and a permanent solution to the problem. He alleged that the locality has been neglected for years and urged the MC to undertake comprehensive desilting to improve the drainage infrastructure instead of relying on temporary measures.

When contacted, MC sub-divisional officer (SDO) Samarveer, said super suction machines have been deployed to clean the sewer lines. “If any work is still pending it will be completed soon,” he added.