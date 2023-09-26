India wins gold at Equestrian after 41 years, X users erupt in excitement

With the dressage team scoring a historic finish in Asian Games, India earned its first gold medal in the day's Equestrian competition, defeating China and Hong Kong, China. The quartet of Sudipti Hajela, Divyakriti Singh, Hriday Vipul Chheda, and Anush Agarwalla's earned the gold medal with a score of 209.205. This win came after 41 years for India. China and Hong Kong, China scored 204.882 and 204.852, respectively.

Asian Games Live Updates Day 3(PTI)

Since the news of the quartet winning the gold made it to the headlines, netizens took over X to express their joy and congratulated the team on their efforts and amazing win. (Also Read: Asian Games 2023 Day 3 India Full Schedule: What is India's schedule for September 26 in Asiad Hangzhou

Check out what people are saying about this historic win at the Asian Games 2023 here:

Among other athletes, Neha Thakur won silver in sailing, while Eabad Ali later added a bronze in the same event. Divyansh Singh Panwar and Ramita narrowly fell to Korea (18-20) in the bronze medal match of the 10m air rifle mixed event. Famed fencer Bhavani Devi suffered a 7-15 loss to China's Shao Yuqi in the women's sabre quarterfinals.

The Indian men's hockey team kept up its impressive goal-scoring ways with a stunning 16-1 victory over Singapore. In other competitions, India defeated Pakistan in the women's squash team competition, while the swimming 4x100 medley team qualified for the final while setting a new Indian record for the best timings at the event. For more live updates on Asian Games, click here.

