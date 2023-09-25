Asian Games 2023 Day 3 India Full Schedule: What is India's schedule for September 26 in Asiad Hangzhou

Asian Games 2023 schedule: After securing five medals (three silver, and two bronze) on the opening day of the 19th Asian Games in Hangzhou, China, India continued their splendid show on Day 2 at the continental event. While few faced defeats, but the Indian women's cricket team and the men's 10m Air Rifle team secured gold medals for the country. Apart from the two gold, India added four more bronze medals to the tally taking it to 11. The men's hockey team will eye for another commanding show against Singapore in their second group encounter.(Twitter/Media_SAI)

On Day 3, India will hope for another fruitful outing which starts with the Equestrian Dressage Individual and team events. The men's hockey team, who rocked Uzbekistan 16-0 in their opening fixture will eye for another commanding show against Singapore in their second group encounter.

We will also witness some India vs Pakistan clash with arch rivals set to lock horns in the squash Women Team event and tennis mixed doubles.

Here is India’s schedule for Asian Games 2023 on Tuesday (September 25):

Equestrian: 5:30 AM

Hriday Chheda, Anush Agarwalla, Divyakriti Singh, Sudipti Hajela (Dressage individual and team events)

Men's Hockey: India vs Singapore at 6:30 am

Cycling Heats: 7:30 AM onwards

Men Team sprint

Women Team sprint

Men Team pursuit

Squash: India vs Pakistan (women team) at 7:30 am

Judo:

Indubala Devi in action (7:40 am onwards)

Tulika Mann and Avatar Singh in action from 1:30 pm onwards

Shooting: 8:15 am (if India qualify for medal rounds)

Ganemat Sekhon, Darshna Rathore, Parinaaz Dhaliwal (Skeet women's individual qualification - 75 targets) - Stage 1 and team event

Rhythm Sangwan, Esha Singh and Manu Bhaker (25m pistol women's) - Qualification and team event

Divyansh Singh Panwar and Ramita (10m air rifle mixed team) - Qualification and medal rounds

Boxing:

Sachin Siwach vs Udin Asri - Men's 51-57Kg (Round of 32) at 12:30 pm

Narinder Berwal vs Elchoro Uulu Oomatbek - Men’s 92kg (Preliminary) at 6:15 PM

Tennis: 1:00 pm

Mixed Doubles: Ankita Raina/Yuki Bhambri vs Pakistan

Fencing: Bhavani Devi in action from 4:00 pm onwards if she makes it to the semifinals. The final will broadcast at 5:50 PM.

Swimming: 5pm onwards

Shivangi Sharma (Women 100M Freestyle)

Palak Joshi (Women 200M Backstroke)

Wushu: Suraj Yadav in action in men's 65 kg from 7:30 PM onwards

