Astronaut shares her best views from space, wows netizens

Are you someone who is fascinated with space? Well, if you are, your social media accounts must be filled with images from outer space or anything space related. So, to add to your content of all things space, recently, an astronaut, Hayley Arceneaux, took on an Instagram trend and shared her top views from space. In the video, she wrote, "I've been to space. Here are my rankings." The video shows that the most variety of photos Arceneaux took are of cloudscapes. Second, she said that she had the most fun in zero gravity. Third, she mentioned that the most underrated views are of night passes, and as per Arceneaux, the best view from space on the Earth is of Australia.

Take a look at her video here:

This video was shared a few days back on the social media platform. Since being shared, it has gained more than two lakh likes and several comments. One person in the Instagram comments wrote, "I thought this was gonna be satire, but holy smokes, this is amazing." A second user wrote, "This is the absolute one up to anyone else's videos following this trend. The trend can stop now, please, because they cannot beat this video. She went to freaking space." "You've experienced something that most living beings will never experience. We've evolved with dirt beneath our feet and blue sky above our heads, yet you've seen what lies beyond that reality. Thank you for sharing your experience. It is incredible," said a third. A fourth user said, "I would give anything to see the Earth from space and that stunning curvature. Thanks for sharing it with us. "