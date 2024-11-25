Menu Explore
Astrophysicist mocks Elon Musk's Mars colonisation plan in viral rant: 'People will die'

ByMuskaan Sharma
Nov 25, 2024 01:21 PM IST

Elon Musk defended his Mars colonisation vision against Neil deGrasse Tyson's criticism after the astrophysicist's rant went viral.

Elon Musk hit out at astrophysicist Neil deGrasse Tyson after he mocked the tech billionaire's quest to set up a colony on Mars. Speaking to American talk show host Bill Maher, Tyson criticised Musk's Mars travel plans and said that his idea would never find any investors.

Elon Musk has for long advocated the idea of Mars colonisation as the only way for humanity to survive.(REUTERS)
Elon Musk has for long advocated the idea of Mars colonisation as the only way for humanity to survive.(REUTERS)

Musk has for long advocated the idea of Mars colonisation as the only way for humanity to survive. Musk's space company SpaceX's Mars program aims to establish a self-sustained large scale settlement on Mars to secure the long-term survival of humans in case Earth becomes unfit for human life.

Tyson, on the other hand, has elaborated that he wants humankind to focus on immediate challenges on Earth.

During the show, Maher asked Tyson about Musk's plan to send humans to Mars. Tyson replied by poking holes in Musk's plans to establish a Mars colony adding that no one would be willing to invest in a project that offers no returns.

"For him to just say, let's go to Mars because it's the next thing to do. What is that venture capitalist meeting look like? 'So, Elon, what do you want to do?' 'I want to go to Mars?' 'How much will it cost?' '$1 trillion.' 'Is it safe?' 'No. People will probably die.' 'What's the return on the investment?' 'Nothing.' That's a five-minute meeting. And it doesn't happen," he said.

Take a look at the video here:

The Tesla CEO took to X and shared the video of Tyson's viral rant with a response.

"Wow, they really don't get it. Mars is critical to the long-term survival of consciousness. Also, I'm not going to ask any venture capitalists for money. I realise that it makes no sense as an investment. That's why I'm gathering resources," he wrote.

(Also read: Elon Musk praises India’s swift vote counting, slams USA’s slow process)

In another post, Musk said that even if he failed at creating a Mars colony, "the absurdly ambitious nature of the goal nonetheless results in the creation of alien-level technology that is crushingly better than competitors who merely aim for Earth orbit".

Musk's SpaceX will be launching its first uncrewed mission to Mars in the next two years.

