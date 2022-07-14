Home / Trending / Neil deGrasse Tyson shares video of James Webb telescope images on Times Square billboards
Neil deGrasse Tyson shares video of James Webb telescope images on Times Square billboards

Neil deGrasse Tyson took to Instagram to share the video of James Webb telescope images on Times Square billboards.
The image is taken from the video shared by Neil deGrasse Tyson that shows James Webb telescope images on Times Square billboards.(Instagram/@neildegrassetyson)
Published on Jul 14, 2022 04:26 PM IST
ByTrisha Sengupta

The National Aeronautics and Space Administration (Nasa) recently posted images of early universe going back to about 13 billion years. The pictures ushered in a new era in astronomy studies. Expectedly, people cannot stop talking about this amazing leap in space studies. Among them is American astrophysicist and author Neil deGrasse Tyson. He posted a clip showing the images taken by the James Webb Space Telescope featured on Times Square billboards.

“Main-streaming the universe. @NASAWebb telescope images on "billboards" in Times Square, the heart of Manhattan,” he wrote and shared the video. He also added the time and exact place where the video was captured. “5:30pm ET, July 12, 2022; Intersection of Broadway and 7th Avenue, NYC,” he posted.

Take a look at the video:

The clip has been shared about 18 hours ago. Since being shared, the video has gathered more than 5.1 lakh views and the numbers are only increasing. The share has also prompted people to post various comments.

“It is stunning to look at. I really want to know more and have a better understanding of these amazing images,” commented an Instagram user. “Spacetimes Square,” expressed another. “Wow this is insane,” posted a third. “I love this so much, thank you,” wrote a fourth. Many showed their reaction through fire emoticons.

