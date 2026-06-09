Australian influencer thanks Aligarh Police for recovering stolen iPhone after IPL final: 'Nothing short of sensational'

An Australian social media influencer and cricket content creator has thanked Aligarh Police after his stolen iPhone 16 Pro Max was recovered following the IPL final in Ahmedabad.

Australian man thanked Aligarh Police for swift action after his iPhone was stolen during the IPL final. (X/aligarhpolice)

(Also read: Australian man Sunil Sharma goes missing in Amritsar, family fears foul play)

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Jake Jeakings said his mobile phone was pickpocketed during the IPL final held at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on May 31. After recovering the phone, he visited the Aligarh Police office and expressed gratitude to the officers involved in the operation.

Influencer thanks Aligarh Police

Taking to X, Jeakings praised the police for their swift action and also thanked Abhishek Gautam, who played a key role in the recovery of the phone.

“Had the pleasure of picking up my phone which was pickpocketed from me in Ahmedabad during the IPL final. Aligarh Police nothing short of sensational. Got to meet the man behind the operation in Abhishek Gautam. Amazing guy and amazing person. Until next time Aligarh. See you soon,” he wrote.

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Jeakings also shared photographs from his visit to the police office, where he met the officers involved in the case.

Take a look here at his post:

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Police share details of recovery

The official X account of Aligarh Police also shared a post about the incident. The police said Jeakings met the Senior Superintendent of Police and appreciated the professional approach and cooperation extended to him.

“Australian social media influencer and cricket content creator @JakeJeakings1 had his iPhone 16 Pro Max stolen during the IPL final held at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on May 31, 2026. Today, @JakeJeakings1 visited the Aligarh Police office and met the Senior Superintendent of Police. He expressed his gratitude to the Aligarh Police for their prompt action, professional approach and cooperation. He also praised Surveillance Cell in charge Abhishek Gautam for his commendable efforts,” the police wrote.

Take a look here at the post:

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Social media users react

The post attracted several reactions on X, with users expressing relief that Jeakings had recovered his phone. “Humanity exists finally. So happy for you Jake,” one user wrote.

(Also read: 32-year-old man earning $4,200 weekly in Australia plans a permanent return to India over homesickness)

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“This is fantastic Jake. Happy for you,” another person commented. A third user said, “Hey Jake, glad you could get your phone back. Bit relieved that you will not leave India with a bitter feeling.”

“I’m sorry Jake you had to go through this. Glad you got it back,” another person wrote. “So happy for you mate,” a user added.

Another user thanked Jeakings for his patience and wrote, “Thank you for your patience and for not judging India based on this unfortunate incident. Criminals exist in every part of the world. We sincerely request you not to view India through the actions of a few individuals. Have a safe journey ahead.”