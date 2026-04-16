‘ ₹40,000 in a day’: Indian man in Australia says his daily earnings equal a full month’s salary in India

An Indian man living in Australia has triggered a conversation online after sharing a candid take on earnings and life abroad. Taking to Instagram, the man identified as Ravinder posted a video describing his work routine and income, comparing it with what he used to earn in India. An Indian man compared India and Australia income. (Instagram/aish_narwal)

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In the clip, he is heard speaking in Hindi mixed with Haryanvi, reflecting on his experience. “Australia... man, it's nothing, don't come here. Sit at home and have your meals in India. Bro, I started work at 7:00 in the morning and it's 12:00 at night now. It took me so long, though I went home for two to three hours, had food, and played with the kids. Still, no fatigue in the body,” he says.

He goes on to highlight the difference in earnings. “And how much did I earn? 650 to 700 dollars. 35 to 40 thousand in Indian Rupees. That was my salary for an entire month in India! I had to work so hard for an entire month there, and here it’s the result of just one day’s hard work.”

‘One day’s salary covers monthly groceries’ Ravinder further addresses the often discussed concern around living expenses abroad. “Now you’ll talk about expenses. With this one day's salary, I can buy the groceries for my home for an entire month!” he adds.

Encouraging others, he says, “So, all I’ll say is step out of your homes, go to any foreign country, work hard, and get rid of the poverty we were born in. It feels so good. Today, I think I've started earning more than my parents. But I still haven't been able to work as hard as them. And maybe I'll never be able to endure the hardships they did because they've made me capable enough.”

Watch the clip here: