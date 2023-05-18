Australian tourist gets ‘cosmic Indian head massage’, video sparks debate

India with its rich culture and heritage has always attracted travellers from all over the world. In fact, there are many people who come to India to stay for a few months to document their experience of living in the country and share their experience on social media. One among them is vlogger Josie from Australia. She is currently on a tour to India and regularly shares content that shows her exploring different places in the country. In one such video, she posted about getting a head massage from a local barber that left her impressed. She also called it a “Cosmic Indian head massage”. The image shows the Australia tourist getting a 'Cosmic head massage' from a Indian barber. (YouTube/@josieliftsthings)

Josie originally posted the video a few days ago on her personal YouTube channel. However, the clip went viral after being re-shared by a Reddit user. The video documents Josie’s reactions to the head massage.

Take a look at the video:

The video was shared a day ago. Since being posted, the clip has accumulated more than 1,100 upvotes and the numbers are only increasing. Additionally, the share has received tons of comments. While some argued that the barber increased the price of the massage after seeing a foreign tourist, some defended the man. A few simply reacted to the video.

Here’s how some Reddit users commented that they feel the barber overcharged:

“I felt he overcharged seeing she is a foreigner,” commented a Reddit user. “Does it really cost ₹250? I mean a haircut does but does a massage cost that much” asked another. “Obviously it's a foreign rate,” expressed a third.

Some defended the barber and shared their comments:

“You guys need to chill , 250rs is like 4-5 Australian dollars. I don't see a problem if the rate is peanuts for the customer. Also she will be making way way more from the content,” posted another. “I mean the foreigner in question will make money out of the content anyway, so might as well charge a premium rate,” joined another.

Here's how others reacted:

A few others also expressed their happiness at watching the video. Just like this Redditor who wrote “Wholesome.” Another person expressed, “Really cool.” What are your thoughts on the video?