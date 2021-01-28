Australian woman finds multiple spiders in daughter’s room. Video may give you the heebie-jeebies
There are many creatures across the world that can easily scare people. Spiders are one such scary species and pictures and videos of these creepy-crawlies are enough to make one scream out loud. If you’re also someone who is terrified by these eight-legged creatures then this post by Twitter user Petie R may pose as a nightmare for you.
“Gaaaahhhhhhhh, a friend of mine in Sydney just walked into her daughter's room and found this,” reads the caption of the post. The images shared with it, shows numerous spiders clustered on the ceiling as well as the walls of the room.
Take a look at the share:
Shared on January 27, the post has garnered over 1,100 likes and tons of comments. People were horrified to see such a scenario and expressed how frightful the situation was. While many requested the family to evacuate the house, some were uncertain of the pictures shared in the post. The original poster shared a video of the spiders in response to those tweets. If the pictures left you with an uneasy feeling, this video will leave you screaming in fear.
Here’s what others had to say about the post.
What would your reaction be in the spot?
