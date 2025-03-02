Menu Explore
Austrian woman goes viral for offering chocolate cake to Lord Ganesha

ByHT Trending Desk
Mar 02, 2025 02:02 PM IST

A European woman has gone viral in India for offering a traditional Austrian chocolate cake to Lord Ganesha.

A European woman has gone viral in India for offering a traditional Austrian chocolate cake to Lord Ganesha. Gloria Reich Gotthard, who describes herself as a “Sanatana Dharmi from Austria,” presented a Sachertorte or Austrian chocolate cake as an offering to the Hindu God of good luck and wisdom.

A traditional Austrian chocolate cake presented as an offering to Lord Ganesha.(X/@Ingestohter)
A traditional Austrian chocolate cake presented as an offering to Lord Ganesha.(X/@Ingestohter)

“As an Austrian Sanatana Dharmi I offer Austrian foods to the Gods. This is Sachertorte (chocolate cake) for Lord Sri Ganesha,” she wrote on X. Alongside her caption, she shared a photograph of a rich chocolate cake placed in front of an idol of Lord Ganesha.

Take a look at the post below:

Since being shared online one day ago, the post has collected nearly half a million views and a ton of comments from delighted Indians.

“Petition to upgrade Ganesh Ji’s prasad, chocolate modaks for Bappa,” wrote X user Aaryansh in the comments section.

“Very beautiful, your pure intent and devotion matters. Ganesh ji will happily accept what you offer and bless you,” another person wrote.

“Intent needs to be correct while offering. Gods are not narrow minded like us. Congratulations and good wishes for your faith, don’t worry about naysayers,” a third person added.

“In India we offer what is available in our region,” a user said, to which Gotthard replied: “Yes that's great. I guess everyone should offer their best local food.”

What is Sachertorte?

Sachertorte is a rich Austrian chocolate cake with a layer of apricot jam, coated in dark chocolate glaze, and traditionally served with whipped cream. It was created in 1832 by Franz Sacher for Prince Metternich in Vienna. Today, it is an enduring symbol of Austrian pastry culture.

Over the years, Gotthard has shared several photographs of her offerings to gods at her shrine at home. Her offerings often consisted of pastries, fruits, and traditional Austrian desserts.

Get Latest Updates on Trending News Viral News, Video, Photos and Weather Updates of India and around the world
