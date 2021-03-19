IND USA
One of the Twitter users shared this post.(Twitter/@BadgerLyons)
Author asks people to share tales of kindness. They deliver and how

“Please tell me tales of kindness, what is the kindest thing anyone ever did for you?” author Giles Paley-Phillips tweeted.
By Trisha Sengupta
PUBLISHED ON MAR 19, 2021 02:38 PM IST

Social media is filled with various kinds of posts. While some of them are bizarre, others make us laugh out loud. Then there are those shares which are wholesome and heartwarming. Just like this tweet by author Giles Paley-Phillips which prompted people to post about different tales of kindness. Chances are, the stories will leave you with a warm feeling in your heart and a smile on your face.

Taking to Twitter Paley-Phillips asked people to share the stories of kindness. “Please tell me tales of kindness, what is the kindest thing anyone ever did for you?” he tweeted.

Since being shared, his post has received tons of comments from people. There were many who shared how someone helped them when they needed it the most. A few also praised the author for sharing inspiring posts.

Just like this individual who shared, “There is this very kind gentleman on Twitter that fills my TL with messages of hope, love and kindness, saying that he loves everyone. He is there when you need him, and he gets little recognition. So to you Giles, I say ‘I love you too’.”

“A musician/artist friend in the USA saw an old photo of me and my boy on FB and drew this for me as a surprise. Blew me away,” wrote a Twitter user along with this image:

Take a look at what some others shared:

“Someone I’d just met took the time to slowly take down the brick wall I’d put up around me. Consistent, persistent, honest and caring. We married in 2019,” tweeted a user of the micro-blogging platform.

“Had my house repossessed quite a few years ago and literally had nowhere to go. My then girlfriend's parents let me live with them rent free until I got myself back on my feet. Will never forget their kindness and continually try to emulate them,” shared another. “I was late one morning for work, got on the bus, and had left my wallet at home. I was tearful as work was difficult at the time, an elderly lady got up and insisted she would pay. The kind act has never left me. She was an angel,” expressed another individual.

