Author asks people to share tales of kindness. They deliver and how

Social media is filled with various kinds of posts. While some of them are bizarre, others make us laugh out loud. Then there are those shares which are wholesome and heartwarming. Just like this tweet by author Giles Paley-Phillips which prompted people to post about different tales of kindness. Chances are, the stories will leave you with a warm feeling in your heart and a smile on your face.

Taking to Twitter Paley-Phillips asked people to share the stories of kindness. “Please tell me tales of kindness, what is the kindest thing anyone ever did for you?” he tweeted.

Please tell me tales of kindness, what is the kindest thing anyone ever did for you? — Giles Paley-Phillips (@eliistender10) March 18, 2021

Since being shared, his post has received tons of comments from people. There were many who shared how someone helped them when they needed it the most. A few also praised the author for sharing inspiring posts.

Just like this individual who shared, “There is this very kind gentleman on Twitter that fills my TL with messages of hope, love and kindness, saying that he loves everyone. He is there when you need him, and he gets little recognition. So to you Giles, I say ‘I love you too’.”

“A musician/artist friend in the USA saw an old photo of me and my boy on FB and drew this for me as a surprise. Blew me away,” wrote a Twitter user along with this image:

A musician/artist friend in the USA saw an old photo of me and my boy on FB and drew this for me as a surprise. Blew me away. pic.twitter.com/dkXKEt3pvB — Chris Keating (@BadgerLyons) March 18, 2021

Take a look at what some others shared:

Got robbed on holiday - lady who worked at the hotel I was staying in took me to police ; helped me fill in forms & then took me home to wait for a new passport & funds. Took weeks . It was 1989 - we’ve become very close friends . I’m her sons god-mother . ❤️ — Liquid Faerie 🇵🇹🇪🇺🦄🕷🦄🇪🇺🇵🇹 Cinders 🔥 (@LiquidFaerie) March 18, 2021

My friend was a nurse in Manchester. I live https://t.co/CAZH6hLLon. she finished work 3pm Fri, came to mine, drove all the way back to Milton Keynes to take me to a Michael Jackson concert, home past midnite Sat, then up, back to M'ter for her shift at 2 on Sun. Best bday! — sylvie hoad (@GmaSylv) March 18, 2021

I was sitting with my mum in the hospice, 62 & dying from lung cancer. My husband was at home, nothing he could do. I woke in the night & he was sat on the other side of mums bed, just to be there is all anyone needs of someone else. ❤️ — Stormy (@Stormy75364396) March 18, 2021

My little girl raised hundreds of pounds and bought hand creams, lip balms, face cream, breakfast bars and more for NHS staff at our local hospital! 🌈♥️ pic.twitter.com/wvo1mLaj35 — Laura Adams (@shortpants20) March 18, 2021

I was at a hospital with my son in a place I didn’t know at all. A complete stranger saw me struggling (my son has complex behavioural issues) & gave me a £20 note to get a taxi back to where I was staying. He saved us a good 5 mile walk in the dark, in the rain. — TaniaWightArt (@Artychic123) March 18, 2021

“Someone I’d just met took the time to slowly take down the brick wall I’d put up around me. Consistent, persistent, honest and caring. We married in 2019,” tweeted a user of the micro-blogging platform.

“Had my house repossessed quite a few years ago and literally had nowhere to go. My then girlfriend's parents let me live with them rent free until I got myself back on my feet. Will never forget their kindness and continually try to emulate them,” shared another. “I was late one morning for work, got on the bus, and had left my wallet at home. I was tearful as work was difficult at the time, an elderly lady got up and insisted she would pay. The kind act has never left me. She was an angel,” expressed another individual.

