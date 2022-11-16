Auto driver finds woman who left AirPods in auto, netizens call him tech-savvy

While travelling, we often forget one thing or another on a train, cab, auto, or anywhere else. And once we leave those items behind, there is hardly any chance of finding them again. However, in a twist of events, when a woman left her AirPods in an auto, the driver managed to locate her again and return them back. Shidika Ubr, shared a tweet where she explained how she misplaced her AirPods while riding in an auto. Nevertheless, the auto driver was able to find her and left the AirPods at her office's entrance 30 minutes after dropping her off. She revealed that he was able to locate her by using his PhonePe transactions and found her name by connecting the AirPods to his phone.

In the tweet that the woman shared, she wrote, "Lost my AirPods while traveling in an auto. Half an hour later this auto driver who dropped me at WeWork showed up at the entrance & gave it back to security. Apparently, he connected the AirPods to find the owner's name and used his PhonePe transactions to reach me."

Lost my AirPods while traveling in an auto. Half an hour later this auto driver who dropped me at WeWork showed up at the entrance & gave it back to security. Apparently, he connected the AirPods to find the owner's name & used his PhonePe transactions to reach me. @peakbengaluru — Shidika Ubr (@shidika_ubr) November 15, 2022

One person in the comments said, "We need more people like this in the world. " A second person added, "Sometimes I feel Bengaluru Auto drivers are more tech-savvy than any of us." A third person added, "A similar thing happened with my colleagues and me yesterday. We left our bag with a high-cost electronic device in the auto. This was a normal auto, but the auto person came back and waited near the office till one of us came out to give us the bag."