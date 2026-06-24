‘Average life in Bihar vs US’: Indian shares how his reality completely changed after moving abroad
A man shared how his life completely changed after he shifted from India to America in a viral video.
An Instagram user from Bihar has sparked a widespread online conversation after sharing a video comparing his lifestyle in India with his new reality in the US. He said that people in his hometown are often amazed by his access to top-tier gadgets, a stable career, and frequent travel. However, he claims that what is perceived as a luxury back home is simply the baseline of comfort for a typical American. Speaking to Hindustantimes.com, he clarified that his intent was to highlight structural differences in public systems and income stability, rather than diminish his home country.
“Average life in Bihar vs average life in the USA. Same person… completely different reality,” Arham Ishteyak wrote on Instagram. He also shared a video documenting his experience.
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He shared that back in India, people are always surprised by his lifestyle in the US. Ishteyak recalled how people often tell him he earns a hefty amount of money, uses the latest iPhone model, has a good job, and frequently travels.
Ishteyak went on to say that what people in his hometown consider a luxury lifestyle is, in fact, a common “average” American life. He said there is a significant opportunity to earn more if someone wants to.
In a conversation with Hindustantimes.com, Ishteyak shared why he decided to post the video.
“The intention behind my comparison was not to generalise or diminish either country, but to highlight the difference in average quality of life experienced by a common individual in both places.”
He continued, “From my personal experience living and working in the US, I’ve observed that access to basic infrastructure, public systems, and income stability tends to be more consistent for the average person here.”
However, he also expressed that he thinks India has immense potential for development. “At the same time, I strongly believe India has immense potential and is progressing rapidly. The disparity often comes down to factors like population scale, infrastructure distribution, and economic inequality rather than capability or talent.”
What did social media say?
An individual wrote, “That is awesome.” Another added, “Keep growing, brother.” A third expressed, “How did you relocate to America?”
Also Read: 'I still feel like outsider': Indian-origin man with $6 million portfolio plans return to India after 23 years in US
A few reacted to the post using emoticons.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORTrisha Sengupta
Trisha Sengupta works as Chief Content Producer at Hindustan Times with over six years of experience in the digital newsroom. Known for her ability to decode the internet’s most talked-about moments, she specialises in high-engagement storytelling that bridges the gap between viral trends and traditional journalism. Throughout her tenure, Trisha has focused on the intersection of technology, finance, and human emotion. She frequently covers personal finance and real estate struggles in hubs like Gurgaon, Bengaluru, and Hyderabad, while also documenting the unique challenges of the NRI experience. Her work often highlights the movements and philosophies of global newsmakers and personalities like Elon Musk, Mukesh Ambani, Nikhil Kamath, Dubai crown prince, and MrBeast. From reporting on Amazon or Meta layoffs and startup culture to the emergence of AI-driven platforms like Grok and xAI, she provides a grounded and empathetic perspective on the stories shaping our world. When not decoding the internet, Trisha is likely offline: lost in a book, exploring a historical ruin, or navigating the world as a solo traveler. She balances her fast-paced career with family time and a healthy dose of curiosity, currently trading her "human" sources for silicon ones as she masters AI to future-proof her storytelling.Read More