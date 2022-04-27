Awe-inspiring sight of the Moon from the ISS leaves people stunned. See pics

International Space Station (ISS) recently took to their official Instagram page to share a few images of the Moon. The incredible pictures have now left people stunned. There is a chance that they will have the same effect on you too.

“The sight of the Moon from the station is awe-inspiring and the destination for the lunar outpost from NASA's Gateway Program,” the ISS wrote as the opening line of the caption that they posted along with the pictures. In the next few lines, they also shared when and how the pictures were captured.

“The waning gibbous Moon, at about 97% visibility, is pictured from the International Space Station as it orbited 271 miles above the south Atlantic Ocean,” they posted for the first picture. “The waxing gibbous Moon is pictured on Valentine's Day from the International Space Station as it orbited 261 miles above the Pacific Ocean off the coast of British Columbia, Canada,” they added for the second photograph.

Take a look at the post to know when the rest of the pictures were captured:

The post has been shared a few days ago. Since being posted, the share has accumulated close to 79,000 likes and the numbers are only increasing. The wonderful pictures have left people stunned and many expressed the same in the comments section.

“The last one is so gorgeous,” posted an Instagram user. “All pictures are so beautiful. However, 3rd is my favorite!” commented another. “Magnificooooo,” posted a third. “Earth's cheeky sidekick,” joked a fourth. “Amazing,” wrote a fifth. A few also posted heart emoticons to showcase their reactions. Some also wrote “Wonderful” to express their reactions.

What are your thoughts on the video?