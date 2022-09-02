Baba Sehgal posts his version of Despacito called Dil Ko Na Peeto, shares video

It has already been years since the Latin pop song Despacito by singer Luis Fonsi took the music industry by storm. The song also turned into a global hit soon after its release and still entertains people. Probably that is the reason, the Internet is filled with numerous videos of people sharing their own renditions of this hit number. Baba Sehgal recently made it to the list by sharing his version of the song. He also re-named it as Dil Ko Na Peeto.

“For you it’s DESPACITO but for me it’s Dil Ko Na Peeto,” the singer wrote along with a laughing out loud emoji and a heart emoticon. The video opens to show him standing in an open area that appears to be a courtyard. Throughout the video, he is seen moving from one place to another while singing the song.

Take a look at the video:

Shared just four hours ago, the video has gathered more than 7,100 views and counting. The share has also accumulated close to 600 likes. People posted various comments to show their reactions to the video. Many shared their love for the singer.

“Baba ki awaaz me dum hai [There is power in Baba’s voice],” posted an Instagram user. “Good,” wrote another. “Original rap singer... you deserved it,” commented a third. Many shared their reactions through heart or fire emoticons.