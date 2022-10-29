Home / Trending / Baby beaver builds a ‘dam’ at rescue centre's door. Watch viral video

Baby beaver builds a ‘dam’ at rescue centre's door. Watch viral video

Published on Oct 29, 2022 06:07 PM IST

The viral video of a baby beaver building a ‘dam’ at the door of the rescue centre where it stays was posted on Facebook.

The image, taken from the viral Facebook video, shows the baby beaver at the rescue centre busy building a ‘dam’.(Facebook/@NewhouseWildlifeRescue)
ByTrisha Sengupta

Are you looking for a video that can make your day brighter? Are you searching for a clip that is sweet and may leave you with a smile? Are you eager to watch a video that may uplift your mood almost instantly? If your answers to the above questions are yes, yes, and yes, then here is a video that may make you very happy. The sweet clip shows a baby beaver building a ‘dam’ in front of a door of the rescue centre where it is staying.

Newhouse Wildlife Rescue posted the video on their official Facebook page. They also shared a caption explaining the incident. “As a reward for her good behavior towards her new roommate, Nibi was allowed to have the rehab room to herself for an hour while Ziibi enjoyed the semi aquatic enclosure. Nibi immediately started building a dam at the door where her roommate exited…you know…in case Ziibi tries to come back inside,” they wrote.

Take a look at the video showing the little one busy building a ‘dam’:

The video was posted a few days ago. Since being shared, the clip has gone crazy viral. Till now, the video has accumulated more than 9.7 million views and the numbers are quickly increasing. The video has also received tons of comments from people. Besides, the clip has gathered several likes too.

“That Nibi just makes my day. Looks like Nibi is making a dam in case Ziibi tries to come back. I had a good laugh watching her being so busy building a dam to keep Ziibi out. She’s so smart being in a big hurry to get it done. Love it,” wrote a Facebook user. “LOVE. THIS. SO. MUCH! She is on a mission! Animal instincts are so fascinating! And who knew that chunker could run and hop like that!,” shared another. “Her happy hop at the end is everything,” expressed a third.

facebook viral video
