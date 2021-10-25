Baby buffalo shows off impressive ‘milk moustache’ in this sweet video

The official Instagram page of Sheldrick Wildlife Trust is filled with various videos of elephants. It is because they mostly post content related to the gentle giants. However, every now and then, they also share about other animals they rescue. Case in point, this video of a baby buffalo showing off its impressive ‘milk moustache’.

The organization also shared a detailed post explaining about the animal and its neighbour. “Mkubwa is showing off his impressive milk moustache! Like all the orphaned wildlife in our care, this baby buffalo begins each morning with a bottle of specialized milk formula. He receives feedings through the day and night, ensuring his belly is always full and he has all the nutrition he needs to thrive. His neighbor, Susu the eland, is another bottle-fed orphan. We rescued her when she was just a week old — and while her horns are very impressive, she’s only a year old,” they wrote.

In the next few lines, they added, “Mkubwa, Susu, and all the other orphans in our care spend their days exploring the Tsavo landscape under the watchful eyes of their Keepers, until they make the choice to transition from our care and rejoin their own kind in the wild.”

Take a look at the video:

The post, since being shared, has gathered more than 22,000 likes and the numbers are increasing. It has also accumulated different comments.

“What a dream to help creatures such as these. It was a terrible situation that brought them to you, but they look like they appreciate all you do for them. Thank you for being incredible stewards of this planet,” wrote an Instagram user.

“This is one of my favorite organizations on earth. I love you guys and all you do!” posted another. “Mkubwa and Susu are both adorable and beautiful. Thank you Sheldrick Trust,” shared a third.

What are your thoughts on the video?

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON