Baby elephant hugs forest officer, wholesome pictures goes viral

“Love has no language,” this is how a caption shared along with a picture by IFS officer Parveen Kaswan starts. This post showcases a sweet moment of interaction between a baby elephant and a forest official. There is a possibility that the wholesome viral picture will not only leave you smiling but also fill you up with a warm feeling.

“A baby elephant hugging a forest officer. The team rescued this calf and reunited with mother,” Kaswan wrote in the rest of the caption while sharing the image.

The picture showcases two people and the baby elephant standing in a jungle. The cute little animal is seen hugging a leg of one of the men with its truck.

Take a look at the post:

Love has no language. A baby elephant hugging a forest officer. The team rescued this calf & reunited with mother. pic.twitter.com/BM66tGrhFA — Parveen Kaswan, IFS (@ParveenKaswan) October 14, 2021

The post, since being shared, has gathered more than 14,000 likes and the numbers are only increasing. The share has also prompted people to post different comments.

“Love has no limitations. Heart melts for the act of official and gesture by the elephant calf,” wrote a Twitter user. “Love animals.... Such special news... Gives relief to eyes and mind,” posted another. “Love, kindness, gratitude are all universal language. Understood across regions and species,” commented a third.

While replying to his own post, Kaswan also added that the image is captured by officials from Tamil Nadu Forest Department. “The picture is pure beauty. Courtesy: TN forest department,” he tweeted.

What are your thoughts on the viral image?

