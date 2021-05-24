Baby elephant rescued from reservoir by forest officials, IFS officer shares clip

A clip shared recently on Twitter showcasing the rescue operation of a baby elephant from a water reservoir has a struck a chord with netizens. Shared by IFS officer Parveen Kaswan, the video gives a glimpse of the efforts done by the team of forest officials to pull out the little one form the reservoir safely on land.

“Kiddo fell into reservoir from where water was being supplied to village. Territorial team, wildlife squad II & vet team reached on time. Was rescued & happily united with family. Mother was watching our team from safe distance,” reads the caption shared alongside the video.

Shared on May 23, the clip has garnered over 63,400 views and several comments. People were relieved to see the little one rescued safely and lauded the forest officials for the patient efforts. Many also pointed out that such reservoirs should be kept covered to avoid such accidents in future.

Kaswan also gave some details about the ways the rescue operation was conducted in the comments section.

Since it was place where no vehicle can go. No mobile network. — Parveen Kaswan, IFS (@ParveenKaswan) May 23, 2021

Reservoirs should be made with small stairs or slop in wildlife areas and strict rules should me made to to build medium height wall around the well used for irrigation in fields open areas.we can save many wildlife animals and their babys by this. — Kundan (@kundantweet) May 23, 2021

Wonderful. What a team work with dedication? Kudos to all team members for this timely action. Mother elephant's blessings will be there with them forever. — Mohan Chandra Pargaien IFS मोहन चंद्र परगाईं (@pargaien) May 23, 2021

Commendable effort by the team. Extremely great effort by the lil one — Vishvendra (@iVishvendra) May 23, 2021

