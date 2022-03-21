Baby girl tries chocolate for first time. Watch relatable, hilarious reaction

The Internet is filled with several videos that show little kids doing or trying something for the first time in their lives. Their sense of joy and wonder at the smallest things in life often end up making many of us nostalgic and even make us laugh out loud. One such video has recently been posted on Instagram, showing how a little girl reacts when she tries some chocolate for the first time in her life.

The little girl is named Lily and she is now an influencer who often can be seen all over social media with her inspiring and positive messages that bring a smile to many people's faces. But this video had been recorded when she was even younger and could barely speak, save for some cute, babbling sounds. That's what one gets to hear as she tries some chocolate and even goes in for a second bite.

The video has been shared on Instagram with the caption that reads, “Love at first sight.” It was complete with a few laughing face emojis. In the comments section, however, an Instagram user said that a better caption would be, “Love at first bite.” To this, many netizens agreed. There is a chance that this video will simply bring a smile to your face and make your day with its sheer cuteness.

Watch the cute video below:

This video was posted on Instagram on March 10 and it has so far garnered more than a whopping 6.5 million views. It has also gathered many comments from people who couldn’t stop adoring the little girl’s cute reaction to trying chocolate for the very first time in her life.

An Instagram user took to the comments section in order to hilariously write, “I can see so much of present day Lily in baby Lily! This is adorable. Her personality was there from the very beginning!” “She touched heaven when she tried it!” reads another comment. A third comment reads, “Her eyes when she tasted it.”

What are your thoughts on the baby girl’s adorable reaction? Would you say it is relatable?