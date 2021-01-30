Baby interrupts mom during live weather forecast, cute video wins people over

IND USA
The image shows journalist Leslie Lopez with her kid.
By Trisha Sengupta
PUBLISHED ON JAN 30, 2021 12:04 AM IST

Several people across the globe are working from home for the past few months. There is no denying that this new setup of working comes with its own set of challenges. Among them is being interrupted by kids or pets. The same thing happened with journalist Leslie Lopez during a live weather forecast. She got adorably interrupted by her kid who eventually became the star of the show. Now, a video of the incident is making people giggle. There is a possibility that the clip will have the same effect on you too.

Many are sharing the clip on Twitter, just like this post by journalist Brandi Hitt. “Baby on the move! There is no stopping adorable Nolan now that he can walk during Mommy’s forecast,” she wrote while tweeting the clip.

The video shows the little one named Nolan trying to get his mom’s attention as she continues with her reporting. What’s even endearing is how she picks him up during the live forecast without even missing a beat. The video ends with Lopez quite sweetly saying, “He walks now guys, so I’ve lost all control.”

Take a look at the super sweet video:

The video has gathered more than 1.5 million views, till now. It has also prompted people to share all sorts of comments. Besides praising Lopez, people also commented on the cuteness of the video.

“Agree that this is always fun to see—we are all dealing with this and it makes one feel good—it’s real. It’s awesome. Never feel bad because we all inside are feeling joy as we can relate,” wrote a Twitter user. “I absolutely love this! @abc7leslielopez does her professional thing and her mothering thing simultaneously, without even skipping a beat!” shared another.

“This was a joy to see. The pandemic has been rough but the time with my kids has been amazing. They’ve talked to my customers and my customers have gotten to know them and my dog and it has made work a lot more fun. I’m glad you get to work and have him be a part of it,” commented a third.

What are your thoughts on the video?

