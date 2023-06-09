Home / Trending / Baby panda trying to climb into a hammock will amuse you. Watch

ByVrinda Jain
Jun 09, 2023 08:30 AM IST

An adorable and funny video shows a panda trying to climb onto a hammock. Watch the video inside.

Numerous captivating videos circulating online offer glimpses into the fascinating lives of pandas. Whether they're scaling trees or munching on bamboo, these adorable creatures never fail to entertain us. Recently, another panda video has taken the internet by storm. This particular video captures the heartwarming sight of a baby panda's endearing attempt to ascend onto a hammock.

Panda trying to climb a hammock.(Reddit/@funnyanimals)
Also Read: World's first and only all-white panda captured in China's Wolong Nature Reserve

In an old video shared on sub-Reddit Funnyanimals, you can see a baby panda trying to climb a hammock. It tries to get its body on the hammock, but fails to do so and falls on the ground. Then it gets up and tries again.

Watch the video below:

Baby panda trying to get on a hammock..
by u/EvaRaw666 in FunnyAnimals

This post was shared a few days ago. Since being shared, it has been liked more than 800 times. Many have also shared comments on the clip.

Check out a few reactions below:

An individual added, "Not much different to me trying to get in a hammock." A second posted, "I thought he got it the second time. But he seem to have figured he could use the hammock as a sun shade instead." "This made me very happy soooo cuttteee," expressed a third.

