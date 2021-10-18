Home / Trending / Baby’s reaction to music being played on keyboard makes for an entertaining clip
Baby’s reaction to music being played on keyboard makes for an entertaining clip

“When you really feel the music,” reads the caption of the post.
Baby's reaction to music being played on piano will tempt you to watch it again.
Baby's reaction to music being played on piano will tempt you to watch it again. (Instagram/@abbylawparker)
Published on Oct 18, 2021 10:17 AM IST
By Trisha Sengupta

“Adorable” is not the only word you will be inclined to use after seeing this video involving a baby and a tune being played on a keyboard. There is a possibility that the video will make you want to groove to the music too.

The video is shared on Instagram by the baby’s mom Abby Parker. “When you really feel the music,” she wrote while posting the clip.

The clip opens to show someone playing a tune using a keyboard. The baby is seen sitting in a toddler chair kept near the instrument. What is adorable to watch is how the music makes the kid super happy.

Take a look at the video:

 

Since being posted, the video has been re-shared several times by other Instagram pages. People posted love-filled comments on those shares.

“That's what makes the world go round!” wrote an Instagram user. “Baby rocking out!” posted another. “Oh my gosh! Adorable!!!!” expressed a third.

What are your thoughts on the video?

