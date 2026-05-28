'Bachpan ka sapna tha': Man fulfils dream of eating full family pack ice cream alone

For many middle-class children growing up in India, happiness often came in small and simple forms. A chocolate after school, a packet of chips during train journeys or an extra scoop of ice cream on special occasions felt like a luxury. Family packs of ice cream were meant to be shared equally at home, leaving many children dreaming of one day having an entire tub to themselves. Now, a viral Instagram video has struck a nostalgic chord online after a man celebrated finally fulfilling that childhood dream with his own earnings.

A man is seen happily enjoying a family pack of ice cream. (Instagram/@rakeshbucketlistjourney)

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Shared by the Instagram page @rakeshbucketlistjourney, the video shows a man happily enjoying an entire family pack of ice cream by himself. In the clip, he talks about how it had always been his childhood dream to eat a full tub alone someday. He says, “Bachpan ka sapna tha, ek family pack akele khaun. Abh mein kama raha hun toh kha paa raha hun guys. True motivation to kamana.”

(Also Read: ₹90k government job breaks down her monthly expenses: ‘It’s a bit less’">Woman with ₹90k government job breaks down her monthly expenses: ‘It’s a bit less’)

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

{{^usCountry}} As he takes a bite of the ice cream, he continues, “First bite, plain vanilla strawberry, oho mazza aah jaayega. This is life guys. Apne paise se aap jo marzi khaana khao, yeh mera ek flex hai guys.” {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} As he takes a bite of the ice cream, he continues, “First bite, plain vanilla strawberry, oho mazza aah jaayega. This is life guys. Apne paise se aap jo marzi khaana khao, yeh mera ek flex hai guys.” {{/usCountry}}

Read More

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

The man further recalls how, during childhood, family packs were divided into small bowls for everyone in the house. “Bachpan mein jo ek ek katore mein khaate the. Mein hamesha sochta tha ki kya mazza aayega agar ek full pack khaayenge. Aaj voh mazza mein khud leh raha hun. Start earning!” he says in the video.

The internet reacts to this heartwarming ice cream moment

The simple yet emotional clip resonated deeply with social media users, many of whom related to the feeling of fulfilling small childhood wishes after starting to earn. Several people shared their own experiences and dreams in the comments section.

One person said, “Adult money well spent.” Another wrote, “Congratulations bhai, happy for you.” A third shared, “Kal pencil box liya Spiderman wala, I'm 28 and I don't have a single pencil.” Someone else commented, “A wireless remote control car is still a dream.”

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

(Also Read:₹75 LPA Bengaluru job but doesn’t regret it"> Founder ‘kinda broke’ after leaving ₹75 LPA Bengaluru job but doesn’t regret it)

Many users also pointed out how simple happiness often means the most. One comment read, “Men are simple with simple dreams.” Another user wrote, “Aaj mein bhi Kinder Joy khaaunga.” Others called it “the real motivational video”, while one emotional viewer commented, “Made me cry.”

The relatable video has now left many people online revisiting the little dreams they once had as children.