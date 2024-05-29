 Scent and mental health: 7 fragrances that can evoke powerful emotions, memory and recollections | Health - Hindustan Times
Menu Explore
Search Search
Wednesday, May 29, 2024
New Delhi oC
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Scent and mental health: 7 fragrances that can evoke powerful emotions, memory and recollections

ByZarafshan Shiraz, New Delhi
May 29, 2024 02:05 PM IST

Fragrances quietly shape our lives, evoking emotions and memories with their subtle presence. Here are 7 scents that can evoke positive mental health

Fragrances are more than just scent, they hold memories and spark emotions as they are the silent storytellers where a single whiff can transport us back in time to the forgotten chapters of our lives. However, fragrances and scents are not just about reminiscing, they also have the power to shape our present experiences.

Scent and mental health: 7 fragrances that can evoke powerful emotions, memory and recollections (Image by Pinterest)
Scent and mental health: 7 fragrances that can evoke powerful emotions, memory and recollections (Image by Pinterest)

In an interview with HT Lifestyle, Rajat Mathur, DGM of Learning Academy at The Body Shop India, highlighted -

Unlock exclusive access to the latest news on India's general elections, only on the HT App. Download Now! Download Now!
  1. Take vanilla, for example. Its warm, comforting aroma can instantly create a sense of cosiness and relaxation. Picture yourself curled up on the couch with a cup of hot cocoa, the scent of vanilla wafting from a freshly baked batch of cookies in the oven. It's a moment of pure bliss, a sanctuary from the hustle and bustle of daily life.
  2. Similarly, the touch of British rose might conjure a summer garden, the air thick with romance.
  3. A musk note could be a walk on a windswept beach, the salty spray invigorating your senses.

He added, “Well, this isn't just wishful thinking, in essence, the sense of smell serves as a gateway to our innermost selves, offering a direct link to our past, present and future. It's a reminder that amidst the chaos of modern life, there are moments of beauty and wonder waiting to be discovered – all it takes is a deep breath to unlock this.”

Bringing her expertise to the same, Swapnil Pathak Sharma, Owner of Zighrana, shared, “Fragrances quietly shape our lives, evoking emotions and memories with their subtle presence. Each scent carries personal or cultural significance, deeply touching our senses.” She elaborated -

  1. For instance, floral notes may recall special moments.
  2. Earthy scents transport us to natural settings or ancient rituals.
  3. Fragrances also offer therapeutic benefits, soothing or energising us as needed. Take the gentle blend of jasmine and mitti attar, for instance. This harmonious pairing delicately combines jasmine's sweetness with mitti's earthiness, fostering a serene connection to nature. It's a subtle journey that enriches our senses, bringing a quiet sense of calm and well-being.
  4. Adding to this sensorial experience is khus attar, infused with the enchanting essence of khus extracts, also known as vetiver. Crafted with meticulous care, this blend seamlessly melds the richness of earthy and woody tones, offering a journey into the essence of its aroma. Each application becomes a revitalising ritual, captivating both the senses and the soul.

Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crick-it, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Quizzes, Polls & much more. Explore now!.

Catch your daily dose of Fashion, Taylor Swift, Health, Festivals, Travel, Relationship, Recipe and all the other Latest Lifestyle News on Hindustan Times Website and APPs.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
News / Lifestyle / Health / Scent and mental health: 7 fragrances that can evoke powerful emotions, memory and recollections
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Wednesday, May 29, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On