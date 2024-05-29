Scent and mental health: 7 fragrances that can evoke powerful emotions, memory and recollections
Fragrances quietly shape our lives, evoking emotions and memories with their subtle presence. Here are 7 scents that can evoke positive mental health
Fragrances are more than just scent, they hold memories and spark emotions as they are the silent storytellers where a single whiff can transport us back in time to the forgotten chapters of our lives. However, fragrances and scents are not just about reminiscing, they also have the power to shape our present experiences.
In an interview with HT Lifestyle, Rajat Mathur, DGM of Learning Academy at The Body Shop India, highlighted -
- Take vanilla, for example. Its warm, comforting aroma can instantly create a sense of cosiness and relaxation. Picture yourself curled up on the couch with a cup of hot cocoa, the scent of vanilla wafting from a freshly baked batch of cookies in the oven. It's a moment of pure bliss, a sanctuary from the hustle and bustle of daily life.
- Similarly, the touch of British rose might conjure a summer garden, the air thick with romance.
- A musk note could be a walk on a windswept beach, the salty spray invigorating your senses.
He added, “Well, this isn't just wishful thinking, in essence, the sense of smell serves as a gateway to our innermost selves, offering a direct link to our past, present and future. It's a reminder that amidst the chaos of modern life, there are moments of beauty and wonder waiting to be discovered – all it takes is a deep breath to unlock this.”
Bringing her expertise to the same, Swapnil Pathak Sharma, Owner of Zighrana, shared, “Fragrances quietly shape our lives, evoking emotions and memories with their subtle presence. Each scent carries personal or cultural significance, deeply touching our senses.” She elaborated -
- For instance, floral notes may recall special moments.
- Earthy scents transport us to natural settings or ancient rituals.
- Fragrances also offer therapeutic benefits, soothing or energising us as needed. Take the gentle blend of jasmine and mitti attar, for instance. This harmonious pairing delicately combines jasmine's sweetness with mitti's earthiness, fostering a serene connection to nature. It's a subtle journey that enriches our senses, bringing a quiet sense of calm and well-being.
- Adding to this sensorial experience is khus attar, infused with the enchanting essence of khus extracts, also known as vetiver. Crafted with meticulous care, this blend seamlessly melds the richness of earthy and woody tones, offering a journey into the essence of its aroma. Each application becomes a revitalising ritual, captivating both the senses and the soul.
