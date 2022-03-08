Home / Trending / Bald eagle catches fish in water, brings it to shore. Watch incredible video
trending

Bald eagle catches fish in water, brings it to shore. Watch incredible video

The video of the bald eagle bringing a fish to shore that it caught was posted on Instagram.
The image, taken from the video, shows the bald eagle.(Instagram/@nationalparksguide)
The image, taken from the video, shows the bald eagle.(Instagram/@nationalparksguide)
Published on Mar 08, 2022 04:32 PM IST
Copy Link
ByTrisha Sengupta

The Internet is filled with various kinds of videos capturing the incredible wild animals and birds. Those are the videos that often make people gasp in wonder. This video involving a bald eagle is an inclusion to that list. There is a chance that this incredible video of the bird will leave you both surprised and amused.

Instagram page nationalparksguide, which posts various images and videos from the different National Parks across the US, shared the video. “Wait for it! An incredible sighting of a bald eagle bringing his big catch to shore. Bald eagles inhabit many of our National Parks. What’s your favorite bird to see?” they wrote.

The video, though short, is interesting to watch. The clip shows the bird using its wings to swim to the shore along with its catch.

Take a look at the video.

The video, since being posted a few days ago, has gathered more than 60,000 likes and counting. The share has also prompted people to come up with various comments.

“It’s the way it was swimming for me,” wrote an Instagram user. “Winner, winner fish for dinner!!!” expressed another. “The bird caught a bigger fish than I ever have,” shared a third. “Man. I thought the eagle was doing a fancy breaststroke there,” joked a fourth.

What are your thoughts on this incredible video?

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
instagram
Close Story
TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign in to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts
and recommendations
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Tuesday, March 08, 2022
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign out