Bald eagle catches fish in water, brings it to shore. Watch incredible video

The Internet is filled with various kinds of videos capturing the incredible wild animals and birds. Those are the videos that often make people gasp in wonder. This video involving a bald eagle is an inclusion to that list. There is a chance that this incredible video of the bird will leave you both surprised and amused.

Instagram page nationalparksguide, which posts various images and videos from the different National Parks across the US, shared the video. “Wait for it! An incredible sighting of a bald eagle bringing his big catch to shore. Bald eagles inhabit many of our National Parks. What’s your favorite bird to see?” they wrote.

The video, though short, is interesting to watch. The clip shows the bird using its wings to swim to the shore along with its catch.

Take a look at the video.

The video, since being posted a few days ago, has gathered more than 60,000 likes and counting. The share has also prompted people to come up with various comments.

“It’s the way it was swimming for me,” wrote an Instagram user. “Winner, winner fish for dinner!!!” expressed another. “The bird caught a bigger fish than I ever have,” shared a third. “Man. I thought the eagle was doing a fancy breaststroke there,” joked a fourth.

What are your thoughts on this incredible video?

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON