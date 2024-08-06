Bangladesh protesters parade stolen innerwear, blouse as they loot Sheikh Hasina's house: 'Disgusting'

Thousands of protesters in Bangladesh looted and vandalised Sheikh Hasina's official residence in the capital city of Dhaka on Monday even as the politician resigned as the country's Prime Minister and flew to India. Bangladesh protesters looted Sheikh Hasina's official residence, carrying out furniture and even fish from the kitchens. (X)

Monday's violence followed weeks of protests against a quota system for government jobs as well as a protest against Hasina's 15-year rule. Thousands of demonstrators stormed her official residence and other buildings associated with her party and family.

Viral photos showed the unruly mob parading the streets holding up personal belongings such as bras and a blouse. One of the men was seen wearing a saree and walking out with a plastic bucket filled with clothes. Another young man held up a purple blouse.

The looting and parading of personal belongings was condemned by social media users.

Throughout the day, people continued to pour into and out of Ganabhaban, the official residence of the Bangladesh Prime Minister, where they set fires, carried out furniture and pulled raw fish from the refrigerators. People were seen leaving the building with cattle, television sets, blanket, gym equipment and even a blue Dior suitcase.

(Also Read: Woman loots Dior suitcase from Sheikh Hasina’s house in Bangladesh amid protest. Viral photo).

"I am inside the Ganabhaban Palace," Bangladeshi journalist Yeasir Arafat told news agency AFP. "There are more than 1,500 people inside the palace. They are breaking furniture and glasses".

Where is Sheikh Hasina?

Sheikh Hasina, 76, landed at the Hindon Air Base in Ghaziabad, near Delhi, on Monday evening, hours after she resigned as the prime minister of Bangladesh. She and her sister had left Ganabhavan in Dhaka in a military chopper.

After Hasina resigned, Bangladesh's military was in control of the country. The veteran politician had been in power since 2009 but was accused of rigging elections in January and then watched millions of people take to the streets over the past month demanding she step down.