Amid chaos at Sheikh Hasina's residence, woman smiles with Dior suitcase. See viral pic

Hundreds of demonstrators stormed Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina's palace in Dhaka shortly after she resigned and left Bangladesh amid violent riots. Videos from Hasina's official residence revealed demonstrators damaging the property and taking clothing, kitchenware, and blankets. Not only that, but many protestors also took the fish, chicken, and rabbit from her residence. Bangladesh: The woman exited Sheikh Hasina's residence with a Dior bag.

As people continue to loot the residence, a picture of a woman leaving her place with a Dior suitcase has gone viral on social media. The picture shows the woman, dressed in a blue suit, standing between the protestors. She had a bright smile on her face as she took away the Dior suitcase. (Also Read: Sheikh Hasina's house ransacked, father's statue vandalised | Watch shocking videos from Bangladesh

Take a look at the picture of the woman here:

Sheikh Hasina left the country on Monday after her resignation was demanded by the violent quota demonstrations in Dhaka. She and her sister were shown boarding a military chopper on television.

Hasina's aircraft flew to India and arrived at the Hindon Air Base in Ghaziabad, Uttar Pradesh. The former prime minister will soon arrive in Delhi and is scheduled to fly to London. (Also Read: Why Sheikh Hasina resigned and fled country; India suspends trains to Bangladesh; and more)

After Hasina fled, Bangladesh Army Chief Gen. Waker-uz-Zaman attempted to reassure a worried population that order would be restored. He said he had talked with opposition politicians and civil society leaders and would seek the president's advice on forming an interim government. Zaman stated that the military would investigate the violent crackdown on student-led rallies that sparked anger against the government. He also stated that he directed security troops not to fire on crowds.

“Keep faith in the military, we will investigate all the killings and punish the responsible,” he said.