Evening briefing: Why Sheikh Hasina resigned and fled country; India suspends trains to Bangladesh; and more

Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina resigned and fled the country as angry student protesters, demanding her resignation, stormed her official residence the Gono Bhaban around 3 pm. This ends the Awami League and Shiekh Hasina's 15 years in power. Addressing the nation, Bangladesh army chief Waker-uz-Zaman announced that the military help in forming an interim government and appealed for peace to restore calm in the country. Taking full responsibility for the unprecedented violence over last few days, he said the Army will investigate all cases of killings by the armed forces. Since the first week of July, Bangladesh has been witnessing series of violent protests over a controversial government quota system that reserved 30% of government jobs for the kin of 1971 Bangladesh Liberation War veterans. The government had appealed the high court's decision to restore the system in the Supreme Court, which scaled back the reservation system to 5%. Dig Deeper. Bangladesh's former Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina (AFP)

Amid the ongoing turmoil in Bangladesh, India announced on Monday that it is suspending all train services to the neighbouring country, where ex-prime minister Sheikh Hasina fled for safety after violent protesters stormed her official residence Gono Bhaban around 3 pm on Monday, news agency Reuters reported. The Border Security Force has put the Indo-Bangladesh border on high alert for the next 48 hours starting Monday. BSF director general Daljit Singh Chawdhary reached Kolkata today to keep a close watch and monitor the developments. A senior BSF officer told ANI that, "BSF is constantly in touch with Border Guard Bangladesh over the current situation. As of now, the situation is normal at the border. Due to the curfew in Bangladesh, there are restrictions on traffic movement at Integrated Check Posts (ICPs) along India-Bangladesh border." Dig deeper.

India is all set to begin their campaign in wrestling at the Paris 2024 Olympics on Monday at the Champ de Mars Arena in the French capital. This will be the 21st edition of the Games, where Indian wrestlers will be featuring in. At the 2020 Tokyo Olympics, India was represented by seven wrestlers, where Ravi Kumar Dahiya (men’s freestyle 57kg) and Bajrang Punia (men’s freestyle 65kg) clinched the silver and bronze, respectively. However, none of them made it through to the qualifiers for the Paris Games. Six Indian wrestlers will compete at the Paris Olympics, with Aman Sehrawat being the only male representative. The 20-year-old Asian champion and Asian Games bronze medallist will be in action in the 57kg freestyle category. Dig deeper.

Kajol, one of the most successful Bollywood celebrities who embodies an era of Indian cinema turns 50 today. To celebrate the big 50, let’s take a look at 5 of Kajol’s most hilarious moments caught on camera. Kajol and Shah Rukh Khan’s chemistry has been undeniable since they took over theatre screens back in the day. During the promotion of Dilwale, a DDLJ-inspired film released in 2015, Kajol pulls SRK’s cheeks and says “koochie koochie koo,” letting out a big laugh. With the bond these two share, Kajol claims she is the only one who can do this with SRK. Dig deeper.

Justin Best, along with three of his US teammates, made history at the ongoing Paris Olympics 2024 last week by winning the first rowing gold medal for their country in the men’s four class since 1960. The US held off New Zealand and defending world champion Britain, finishing in 5:49.03. Best, who also works as an investment analyst in the United States, promptly updated his LinkedIn profile to highlight his achievement at arguably the world's biggest sporting platform. Best's LinkedIn bio now has "Olympic Champion" in it, along with "Junior Analyst at Union Square Advisors". Dig deeper.