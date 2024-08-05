US Olympic champion, an investment banker, updates LinkedIn bio after gold medal

Justin Best, along with three of his US teammates, made history at the ongoing Paris Olympics 2024 last week by winning the first rowing gold medal for their country in the men’s four class since 1960. The US held off New Zealand and defending world champion Britain, finishing in 5:49.03. Paris Olympics 2024: Justin Best also works as a Junior Analyst at Union Square Advisors.

Best, who also works as an investment analyst in the United States, promptly updated his LinkedIn profile to highlight his achievement at arguably the world's biggest sporting platform.

Best's LinkedIn bio now has "Olympic Champion" in it, along with "Junior Analyst at Union Square Advisors".

A business and engineering graduate from Drexel University, Pennsylvania, he has been working as a Junior Analyst at Union Square Advisors in San Francisco since November 2021.

"Bro updated his LinkedIn within 24 hours of winning the Olympic gold," X account Overheard on Wall Street posted, sharing a screenshot of the athlete's account.

Take a look at the viral post:

Best loves in investment banking job just as much as he loves competitive rowing.

"I've loved the sectors that we cover. Hearing what the big companies are looking for in acquisitions or investments, seeing the metrics within the company and the technology, it's exciting to me," he told Business Insider.

Best wakes up at 5:30 for his training before he takes the Bay Area Rapid Transit train to his office in San Francisco, according to the report. At 5:30 in the evening, he takes the train back and returns to his training. He finally calls it a day and is back home by 8:30 pm.

Winning the Olympic gold last Thursday was a teenage dream fulfilled for the 26-year-old from Pennsylvania.

"In high school, I wanted to see how far I could take this - I had in the back of my head the Olympics, and in the back further, I had gold medallist," he told reporters.

"After years and years of trials and tribulations, ups and downs, I can finally say that I'm on the top of the podium."

His parents felt Test would be perfect for the sport of rowing after they watched the film "The Social Network" since the actors who portrayed the Winklevoss twins had big upper bodies. They then signed him up for a summer camp the next day, according to Team USA's website.

His first Olympics outing was at the Tokyo Games in 2020.

(Also Read: Dutch Olympic champion's ‘Mickey Mouse’ voice amazes fans: ‘Mickey Mouse did a voice-over?’. Viral video)