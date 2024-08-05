Bangladesh protests: India suspends all train services to neighbouring country, BSF on high alert

Amid the ongoing turmoil in Bangladesh, India announced on Monday that it is suspending all train services to the neighbouring country, where ex-prime minister Sheikh Hasina fled for safety after violent protesters stormed her official residence Gono Bhaban around 3 pm on Monday, news agency Reuters reported Protesters climb a public monument as they celebrate after getting the news of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina's resignation, in Dhaka, Bangladesh, Monday, Aug. 5, 2024.(AP)

The Border Security Force has put the Indo-Bangladesh border on high alert for the next 48 hours starting Monday. BSF director general Daljit Singh Chawdhary reached Kolkata today to keep a close watch and monitor the developments.

A senior BSF officer told ANI that, "BSF is constantly in touch with Border Guard Bangladesh over the current situation. As of now, the situation is normal at the border. Due to the curfew in Bangladesh, there are restrictions on traffic movement at Integrated Check Posts (ICPs) along India-Bangladesh border."

Security and patrolling have been increased to ensure that any infiltration/or illegal entry of any national is thwarted. On Sunday, 12 Bangladeshi citizens who entered Tripura without valid documents were arrested from different parts of the state by the police.

Since the protests broke out in the first week of July, India has been engaged with its high commission officials in Dhaka to ensure the safety of its nationals.

In its latest advisory, New Delhi had advised its citizens to refrain from travelling to Bangladesh until further notice. “In view of ongoing developments, Indian nationals are strongly advised against travelling to Bangladesh till further notice…All Indian nationals presently in Bangladesh are advised to exercise extreme caution, restrict their movements and remain in contact with the High Commission of India in Dhaka through their emergency phone numbers 8801958383679, 8801958383680, 8801937400591,” the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said in a statement.

Almost 1000 plus students from India, Bhutan and Nepal, studying in Bangladesh, have crossed over to India after violent clashes disrupted the normal academic year.

India has refused to comment on the developments in Bangladesh so far. "We see this as an internal matter of Bangladesh,” external affairs ministry spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal told a regular media briefing while responding to questions on how India views the violent protests.