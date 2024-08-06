Bangladesh protests: Indian astrologer predicted unrest for Sheikh Hasina, asked her to be careful

Bangladesh's former Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina fled the country after violent protests erupted. Following her resignation, she flew to Hindon Airport, Ghaziabad, Uttar Pradesh. Next, she will be flying to London. Thousands of Bangladeshi protesters stormed the palace of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina in Dhaka on August 5, 2024, as she had fled after mass demonstrations demanding that she quit.(AFP)

Amid the unrest, it has come to light that an Indian astrologer predicted Sheikh Hasina's situation in December 2023. Astrologer Prashant Kini posted that Sheikh Hasina “needs to careful in May, June, July and August of 2024 as she may face assassination attempts.”

Later, Kini reshared the old post and wrote, "I have already predicted Sheikh Haseena will be in trouble in August 2024. Will she flee her country?" (Also Read: Woman loots Dior suitcase from Sheikh Hasina’s house in Bangladesh amid protest. Viral photo)

Take a look at her post here:

Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina resigned and fled the country when violent student demonstrators invaded her official residence. This marks the conclusion of the Awami League and Shiekh Hasina's 15-year reign in office. Bangladesh army chief Waker-uz-Zaman declared that the military would assist in building an interim administration and called for peace to restore tranquillity in the country.

Violent protests over a contentious government quota system that allocated 30% of government positions for the relatives of veterans of the 1971 Bangladesh Liberation War have been taking place in Bangladesh since the first week of July. The Supreme Court reduced the reservation system to 5% after the administration appealed the high court's ruling to reinstate the scheme.